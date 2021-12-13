Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Holdings posted narrower loss per share in the third quarter of 2021. The year over year improvement was owing to the betterment in scenario pertaining to air-travel demand, despite the adverse impact of the Delta variant. Evidently, passenger revenues surged to $454 million in third-quarter 2021 from $39.8 million a year ago. Despite the improvement, air travel demand is still below 2019 (pre-coronavirus) levels. Total revenues are anticipated to plunge 32-37% from the fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. The current scenario of rising fuel costs also does not bode well for the airline. Evidently, average fuel cost per gallon (economic) rose to $2.07 from $1.24 a year ago. Fuel price per gallon is expected to increase further to $2.41 in the December quarter. Fuel consumption has also increased with more flights in operation.”

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

HA stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.40. 20,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. Hawaiian has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 5.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.