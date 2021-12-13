Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $676.04. 559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $563.47 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $668.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.68.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

