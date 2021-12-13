Solstein Capital LLC Buys 19,441 Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC owned about 1.10% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NORW. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 222.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter worth $540,000.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.