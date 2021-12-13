Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $15.86. 251,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,159,965. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

