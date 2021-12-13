Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 148,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 125.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,626,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after purchasing an additional 757,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,228. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

