Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.93. 73,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,270. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

