Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Medtronic by 16.2% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Medtronic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $112.43 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $105.02 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

