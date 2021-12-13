Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 100.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $125.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $126.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

