Solstein Capital LLC Buys 3,080 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,105,000 after buying an additional 1,039,027 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $32,079,000. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $32,079,000.

Shares of EWC stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,376. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

