Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CSSEP traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $26.90. 1,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

