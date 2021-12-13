Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2,358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DEF traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

