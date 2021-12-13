Solstein Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF comprises 1.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 232,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares during the period.

Shares of REMX traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.90. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.01.

