Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,572. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.70 and a one year high of $124.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.74.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

