iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Gap Down to $85.37

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.37, but opened at $83.04. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $82.96, with a volume of 14,210 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.