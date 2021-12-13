iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Gap Down to $85.37

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.37, but opened at $83.04. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $82.96, with a volume of 14,210 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

