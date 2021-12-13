Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $14.06

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $13.57. Par Pacific shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 1,307 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $809.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,239 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 13.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

