iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 766.7% in November

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.70 and a 1 year high of $52.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.
