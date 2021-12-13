iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 766.7% in November

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.70 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

