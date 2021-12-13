First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the November 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.30. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,487. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $38.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 696.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 192.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

