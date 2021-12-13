First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the November 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FEMB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.30. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,487. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $38.62.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.
