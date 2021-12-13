Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 53,467 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $365,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.