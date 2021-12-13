iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Gap Down to $25.24

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $24.45. iShares MSCI Australia ETF shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 6,072 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 130,706 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 125,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 145,037 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

