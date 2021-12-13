Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 172,145 shares.The stock last traded at $17.84 and had previously closed at $17.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $890.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,025 shares of company stock worth $167,034. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 35.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.