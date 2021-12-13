Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,892 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.23. 64,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,504. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

