Covalent Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.09 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Covalent has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $29.24 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00056501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.60 or 0.07996688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00078241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,389.24 or 0.99631034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

