Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 209,614 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 3,832.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 535,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,969. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20.

