FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $13.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.11 to $15.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.27.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $7.67 on Wednesday, reaching $215.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,167. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

