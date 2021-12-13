Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,396. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.