PEPS Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,991.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $5,991.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00171816 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

