easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys £150.08 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 28 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 536 ($7.11) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($199.02).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Kenton Jarvis bought 23 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($198.25).

easyJet stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.27) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 505.60 ($6.70). 3,683,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,063. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 606.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,474.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EZJ. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.35) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($10.08) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.21) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.95) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.10) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 752.79 ($9.98).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

