Hexavest Inc. Sells 100,559 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,559 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after acquiring an additional 187,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,917,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after acquiring an additional 859,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,237,000 after acquiring an additional 575,200 shares during the last quarter.

INDA traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.52. 3,613,935 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

