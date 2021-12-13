Hexavest Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,999,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $508.11. 988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.30 and its 200-day moving average is $447.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $514.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

