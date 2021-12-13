Hexavest Inc. Has $11.12 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,999 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 42.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.87. 378,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,413,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

