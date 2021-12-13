Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.13. 6,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.01.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.