Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,100 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after acquiring an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after acquiring an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.71. The stock had a trading volume of 139,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.94. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.