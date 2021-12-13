Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. KAR Auction Services makes up approximately 2.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KAR Auction Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,692 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 50.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,616,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 541,250 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1,809.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 467,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 422,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,419,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.96. 11,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,713. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,596.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

