Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000. OptimizeRx accounts for about 4.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $247,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,634 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OPRX stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,189. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 407.43 and a beta of 0.58. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.54.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

