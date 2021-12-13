DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 40.7% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 32.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 144,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of DD stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

