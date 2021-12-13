State of Michigan Retirement System Has $153.75 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500,100 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.36% of Simon Property Group worth $153,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.60. 5,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,698. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

