Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 201 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $469.69. The company had a trading volume of 205,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.