Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.41. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 441 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROIV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

