LVZ Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.