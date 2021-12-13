Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $111.73 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $87.89 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.27.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

