ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.9% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $277.73 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.84 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.