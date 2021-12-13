CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys 861 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.9% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

IJH opened at $277.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.84 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

