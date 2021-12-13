Reviewing Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) & Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews (NYSE:L) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Loews and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews 11.10% 6.24% 1.47% Metromile N/A -69.38% -35.60%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Loews and Metromile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

Loews presently has a consensus price target of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.50%. Metromile has a consensus price target of $5.14, indicating a potential upside of 133.41%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than Loews.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Loews shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loews and Metromile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $12.58 billion 1.14 -$931.00 million $6.13 9.24 Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Metromile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Loews.

Summary

Loews beats Metromile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Loews Hotels segment operates restaurants and chain of hotels. The Corporate segment includes investment income and interest expenses. The company was founded by Laurence A. Tisch and Preston Robert Tisch in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

