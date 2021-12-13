SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 136,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.95.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.