Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, a growth of 1,651.6% from the November 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 525,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Birks Group by 96.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 61,951 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Birks Group by 209.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,389. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

