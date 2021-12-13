Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, an increase of 1,274.2% from the November 15th total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,017,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,274. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.21 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

