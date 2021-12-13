SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLC Agrícola stock remained flat at $$6.99 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. SLC Agrícola has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

