SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SLC Agrícola stock remained flat at $$6.99 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. SLC Agrícola has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
