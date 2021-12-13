LinkEye Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. LinkEye has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $430,700.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00056501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.60 or 0.07996688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00078241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,389.24 or 0.99631034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002657 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

