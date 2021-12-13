ForTube (FOR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.23 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $35.85 million and $11.23 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ForTube has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00038302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006953 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

