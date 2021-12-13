Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Raised to “Buy” at Johnson Rice

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

NASDAQ CHK traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,013. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $90,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.